ENVIRONMENT

Fire breaks out near Keratea, one settlement evacuated

Fire breaks out near Keratea, one settlement evacuated
[Screengrab from Skai TV]

A big wildfire broke out southeast of the Greek capital near Keratea on Saturday evening, with residents in one settlement told to move to a safer area.

The flames were burning low grassland but there were scattered houses in the area which could be threatened. More than 100 firefighters with 30 vehicles and four units on foot have been deployed, the fire service said. The 

Shortly before 11 p.m. an emergency alert message was issued to residents of Ano Daskalio to evacuate towards Keratea. Due to the blaze, traffic has been diverted at the junction of Lavrio Avenue and the Keratea–Anavyssos secondary road.

The mayor of Lavreotiki, Dimitris Loukas, told Kathimerini that the flames had reached the first houses but residents had been evacuated in time.

“We managed to evacuate them in time, the fire touched the first houses,” but no damages have been reported, Loukas said, adding that municipal crews are currently trying to open a fire zone to stop the flames.

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Copernicus system activated to map burned areas in Achaia, Ilia
ENVIRONMENT

Copernicus system activated to map burned areas in Achaia, Ilia

Multiple fires continue to burn around Greece
ENVIRONMENT

Multiple fires continue to burn around Greece

Thirteen suspects arrested over Hydra wildfire
ENVIRONMENT

Thirteen suspects arrested over Hydra wildfire

Firefighters battle large blaze on Andros fanned by winds
ENVIRONMENT

Firefighters battle large blaze on Andros fanned by winds

Wildfire breaks out on Andros
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire breaks out on Andros

Arrests expected over allegations yacht caused fire on Hydra
ENVIRONMENT

Arrests expected over allegations yacht caused fire on Hydra