Omissions, mistakes emerge in Hydra fire investigation

Mistakes and omissions have emerged in the case of the devastating wildfire on Friday night on the Saronic island of Hydra sparked by fireworks shot off a yacht privately chartered by 10 Kazakh nationals, reportedly including oligarchs.

The biggest responsibility appears to lie with the Fire Service.

A high-ranking officer of the corps with the assistance of his subordinate after first ascertaining that the yacht’s smoke generators had not been used, questioned the Kazakh nationals who, after denying any involvement, were subsequently allowed to leave the country without being examined as witnesses.

For its part, the Hellenic Police denied reports that it allowed them to leave, stating they were never instructed to prevent their departure from the country.

In a statement Tuesday, police said they were never involved in the preliminary investigation nor informed about any travel ban imposed by investigative or prosecutorial authorities.

The yacht’s 13 Greek crew members, who face felony charges, are due to testify Wednesday. 

Fire Crime

