Big operation under way to put out blaze in Crete

After an overnight battle with a large wildfire on a craggy hillside in Rethymno, western Crete, firefighters were able to bring the blaze under relative control by Wednesday morning.

First light also allowed water-dumping aircraft to take to the skies and help ground crews deal with the remaining pockets of the blaze, which started at around 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday night on the outskirts of the Municipality of Agios Vasileios.

According to reports, some 150 firefighters have been dispatched to the location from all over the island, as the blaze is burning near farms and may, with a shift of the wind, turn towards residential areas.

The municipal authority and residents also threw themselves into the battle to contain the blaze.