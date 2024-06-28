Uncontrolled construction threatens Sifnos’ character

Scientists and local bodies on Sifnos are sounding the alarm about the alteration of the Aegean island’s natural landscape due to reckless construction.

“Ungainly, elongated constructions are being built, destroying the Cycladic landscape,” says Giorgos Evripiotis, representative of the Cyclades Association of Architects, echoing concerns that the island’s identity is now in serious danger, as the landscape is “consumed” by holiday villas and large constructions. ​​​​​​

The situation was discussed at a recent event organized by the schools of architecture of the National Technical University of Athens and the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and the Eugenides Foundation.

“We are at a critical point, it is unimaginable what damage we can do in such a short period of time to what entire generations have handed down to us,” said the foundation’s president, Leonidas Dimitriadis-Evgenidis.