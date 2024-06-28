ENVIRONMENT

Uncontrolled construction threatens Sifnos’ character

Uncontrolled construction threatens Sifnos’ character
[InTime News]

Scientists and local bodies on Sifnos are sounding the alarm about the alteration of the Aegean island’s natural landscape due to reckless construction.

“Ungainly, elongated constructions are being built, destroying the Cycladic landscape,” says Giorgos Evripiotis, representative of the Cyclades Association of Architects, echoing concerns that the island’s identity is now in serious danger, as the landscape is “consumed” by holiday villas and large constructions. ​​​​​​

The situation was discussed at a recent event organized by the schools of architecture of the National Technical University of Athens and the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and the Eugenides Foundation.

“We are at a critical point, it is unimaginable what damage we can do in such a short period of time to what entire generations have handed down to us,” said the foundation’s president, Leonidas Dimitriadis-Evgenidis.

Reimagine Tourism in Greece Tourism Construction

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Astypalaia: Tourism here is a family affair
ECONOMY

Astypalaia: Tourism here is a family affair

Beach bar in Rhodes shut permanently for operating illegally
ENVIRONMENT

Beach bar in Rhodes shut permanently for operating illegally

Illegal sunbeds in Rhodes bar return after police leave
ENVIRONMENT

Illegal sunbeds in Rhodes bar return after police leave

Amorgos Municipality fined for illegal road construction
ENVIRONMENT

Amorgos Municipality fined for illegal road construction

WWF Med chief: Island building frenzy must stop
ENVIRONMENT

WWF Med chief: Island building frenzy must stop

Athens Mayor urges suspension of building height increase in Athens
ENVIRONMENT

Athens Mayor urges suspension of building height increase in Athens