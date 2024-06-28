Public urged to be vigilant as half of country at ‘high risk’ of fire

The public should be alert and cooperate fully with the authorities due to the very high risk of forest fires throughout the country, Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vasilis Kikilias has said.

“From today, late tonight, throughout Saturday and up until Sunday afternoon, it appears that half the country is in the orange zone as regards the risk of forest fires due to the gale-force winds of about force 7-8, or even force 9 in places,” the ministers said ahead of an inter-agency coordination meeting.

“In other words, orange areas will be Mytilene, Chios, Samos, Ikaria, all the Cyclades islands, all of Evia, Viotia up to Livadia, Attica, the prefecture of Corinthia, Arcadia, Argolida, Lakonia, Kythera and all of Crete,” the minister said.