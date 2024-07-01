Experts stress farming must adapt to climate change

The now evident impact of climate change on agriculture in Greece and the need for ways to adapt were discussed at a forum organized on Friday and Saturday in Lasithi by the University of Crete and the National Network on Climate Change (CLIMPACT), with the support of the Athens Academy.

“Crete is particularly affected by climate change, as it is also geographically on the threshold of the tropics. Temperatures in the Eastern Mediterranean are rising twice as fast as globally. The drought is expanding, and not only in summer, and we have sudden rainfall causing disasters and floods,” Maria Kanakidou, a University of Crete professor and moderator of the debate, told Kathimerini.

She added that olives and other agricultural products are threatened by climate change, noting that models forecast severe drought in the eastern Peloponnese and eastern Crete in the future, with consequent soil erosion.