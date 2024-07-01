ENVIRONMENT

Experts stress farming must adapt to climate change

Experts stress farming must adapt to climate change

The now evident impact of climate change on agriculture in Greece and the need for ways to adapt were discussed at a forum organized on Friday and Saturday in Lasithi by the University of Crete and the National Network on Climate Change (CLIMPACT), with the support of the Athens Academy. 

“Crete is particularly affected by climate change, as it is also geographically on the threshold of the tropics. Temperatures in the Eastern Mediterranean are rising twice as fast as globally. The drought is expanding, and not only in summer, and we have sudden rainfall causing disasters and floods,” Maria Kanakidou, a University of Crete professor and moderator of the debate, told Kathimerini.

She added that olives and other agricultural products are threatened by climate change, noting that models forecast severe drought in the eastern Peloponnese and eastern Crete in the future, with consequent soil erosion. 

Agriculture

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Climate change spurs early blooms in Bulgaria’s historic rose industry
ENVIRONMENT

Climate change spurs early blooms in Bulgaria’s historic rose industry

Fire in Chios island injures five
ENVIRONMENT

Fire in Chios island injures five

Greece records hottest June since 2010
ENVIRONMENT

Greece records hottest June since 2010

Greek prime minister warns of dangerous summer for wildfires
ENVIRONMENT

Greek prime minister warns of dangerous summer for wildfires

Wildfire breaks out in western Chios, settlement evacuated
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire breaks out in western Chios, settlement evacuated

Blazes near Athens ease, firefighters on alert
ENVIRONMENT

Blazes near Athens ease, firefighters on alert