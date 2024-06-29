ENVIRONMENT

Fire breaks out in Keratea, two villages evacuated

A wildfire broke out southeast of the Greek capital in Keratea on Saturday morning, with residents in two settlements told to move to a safer area.

Forty-five firefighters with 17 vehicles, two units on foot, two water bombers and two helicopters have been deployed, the fire service said. 

Shortly after 9 a.m. an emergency alert message was issued to the residents of Feriza and Olympus to evacuate towards Palea Fokea. 

Traffic in Keratea has been diverted with Aegialias Street closed of from Dafnis to Aristodikou Streets and with Aristodikou Street blocked in Anavyssos Avenue. 

