Buses, trolleys to become accessible to people with disabilities by end−2025

All buses and trolleys in Athens will be accessible to people with disabilities by the end of 2025, Deputy Infrastructure and Transport Minister Vassilis Economou said on Friday.

Visiting one of the bus depots of the organization of urban buses (OSY) at Agios Ioannis Rentis, Economou told staff there that “all of us together, we will create better public transport serving citizens, with frequent schedules, safety, cleanliness and air conditioning on buses.”

“In the coming months we will replace 211 buses in East and West Attica, while 300 new natural gas buses will be put into service, with almost half of them on the roads by the end of the year,” he said, while the rest will be delivered by June 2025.

In addition, another 300 new buses will be delivered on 10-year leases in an ongoing tender which he expects to be signed by October 2024, with delivery in March or April 2025.

Economou said the aim is not to have a single old bus on the road in Attica by 2027.