ENVIRONMENT

Civil Protection warns of high fire risk in six regions on Sunday

Civil Protection warns of high fire risk in six regions on Sunday
Konstantinos Markou, an olive grower, patrols his own grove, in Peania suburb, east of Athens, October 31. Across the Mediterranean, warm winters, massive floods, and forest fires are hurting a tradition that has thrived for centuries. Olive oil production has been hammered by the effects of climate change, causing a surge in prices for southern Europe's healthy staple. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

The Civil Protection Ministry issued a warning regarding a significant risk of fires in six regions of Greece on Sunday. 

According to the Fire Danger Forecast Map by the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry, a very high risk of fire (category 4) is predicted for the following areas: Attica (including the island of Kythira), Central Greece (Viotia, Evia, Fthiotida), the Peloponnese (Corinthia, Argolis, Laconia), South Aegean (Cyclades), North Aegean (Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Ikaria), and Crete.

The General Secretariat of Civil Protection informed the competent state agencies as well as the regions and municipalities of the above areas to be on alert in order to face any incidents of fire immediately.

It has also advised the public to exercise particular care and avoid any outdoor activities that might accidentally cause a fire, such burning plant debris, use of machinery that produces sparks, lighting barbecues, smoking beehives and throwing away lit cigarettes. In the case of fire, they should call the emergency number 199.

Fire Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Map shows high risk of fire in five regions on Friday
ENVIRONMENT

Map shows high risk of fire in five regions on Friday

Wildfires break out near Athens, alerts sent to residents
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfires break out near Athens, alerts sent to residents

Fire breaks out in Keratea, two villages evacuated
ENVIRONMENT

Fire breaks out in Keratea, two villages evacuated

Raptors returning to Dadia after devastating fire
ENVIRONMENT

Raptors returning to Dadia after devastating fire

Public urged to be vigilant as half of country at ‘high risk’ of fire
ENVIRONMENT

Public urged to be vigilant as half of country at ‘high risk’ of fire

Large wildfire breaks out in Messinia
ENVIRONMENT

Large wildfire breaks out in Messinia