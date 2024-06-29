Civil Protection warns of high fire risk in six regions on Sunday

Konstantinos Markou, an olive grower, patrols his own grove, in Peania suburb, east of Athens, October 31. Across the Mediterranean, warm winters, massive floods, and forest fires are hurting a tradition that has thrived for centuries. Olive oil production has been hammered by the effects of climate change, causing a surge in prices for southern Europe's healthy staple. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

The Civil Protection Ministry issued a warning regarding a significant risk of fires in six regions of Greece on Sunday.

According to the Fire Danger Forecast Map by the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry, a very high risk of fire (category 4) is predicted for the following areas: Attica (including the island of Kythira), Central Greece (Viotia, Evia, Fthiotida), the Peloponnese (Corinthia, Argolis, Laconia), South Aegean (Cyclades), North Aegean (Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Ikaria), and Crete.

The General Secretariat of Civil Protection informed the competent state agencies as well as the regions and municipalities of the above areas to be on alert in order to face any incidents of fire immediately.

It has also advised the public to exercise particular care and avoid any outdoor activities that might accidentally cause a fire, such burning plant debris, use of machinery that produces sparks, lighting barbecues, smoking beehives and throwing away lit cigarettes. In the case of fire, they should call the emergency number 199.