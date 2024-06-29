Greece increases number of ‘untrodden’ beaches to 238

The number of protected, so-called “untrodden,” beaches has been expanded by 40 to a total of 238, the Environment Ministry has said.

The list was expanded in collaboration with the Economy and Finance Ministry to meet demands by members of the public, municipalities and the Organization for the Natural Environment and Climate Change for the addition and exclusion of specific beaches.

The list has undergone certain “corrections” to guarantee that existing rights are not included, according to the government.