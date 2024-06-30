Photos reveal the aftermath of Serifos wildfire

Photos posted on social media on Sunday show the destruction caused by the fire in Serifos island.

“The day after in Serifos. The first images from the scene of the devastating fire… a roof is still slowly burning!” read the Facebook post by Eco-Serifos.

The large wildfire broke out on Saturday afternoon and spread rapidly. It was brought under control by firefighters on Sunday.

Three 112 messages were issued for the evacuation of residents from multiple towns and villages.