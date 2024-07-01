Greece records hottest June since 2010

This June was the hottest in Greece since 2010 by a significant margin, according to data from 53 meteorological stations by the National Observatory of Athens.

Meteo.gr reports that compared to the 2010-2019 average, this June saw significant positive temperature deviations across the country.

Central Greece and the Peloponnese experienced the largest anomalies, with monthly averages up to 4.8 degrees Celsius above normal.

Eleven weather stations recorded all-time high temperatures, including 44.5 degrees Celsius in Voukolies, Crete, on June 13.

In Athens, the average maximum temperature deviation was plus 4 degrees, with 29 of 30 days being warmer than usual.