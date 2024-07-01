ENVIRONMENT

Fire in Chios island injures five

A fire that began Monday morning in Metochi Sidirountas on the island of Chios continues to cause extensive damage and has injured five individuals battling the blaze.

Four firefighters and a retired firefighter volunteer suffered minor burns and were transported to Chios Hospital for first aid treatment.

Efforts to contain the fire are focused on aerial support, with two helicopters, three air tractors, and two Canadair aircraft involved. The primary goal is to prevent the fire from reaching the nearby pine forest in Apsiles and the front moving towards the historical Elinta Beach.

