Wildfires blaze overnight on Kos, Chios and Crete

Three blazes that started on Monday in different parts of the Aegean continued to test firefighters on Tuesday morning, though showed signs of improvement after significant resources were committed to battling them.

On Kos, in the east, a wildfire broke out in Antimachia in the early afternoon and was declared out of control as strong winds spread it toward Kardamaina, a popular tourist resort on the island’s eastern coast.

Some 10,000 tourists and residents were evacuated from the area and taken to schools, sports stadiums and hotels in Antimachia, Mastichari and Marmari. As firefighters battled the flames before they could reach residential areas.

Firefighters and trucks were also dispatched from Athens and Rhodes, helping the local force bring the blaze under some kind of control by Tuesday morning.

On Chios, meanwhile, a blaze broke out in Sidirounda, which is located on the island’s northwest and is renowned for its beautiful medieval village, which, fortunately, managed to survive unscathed.

Additional fire-fighting forces were dispatched from Lesvos and Athens to help significant local efforts, so that by Tuesday morning, the blaze had been restricted to a forested part of the island and diverted away from residential areas.

Five firefighters were injured in the meantime, though thankfully only lightly. Authorities also arrested a 63-year-old man for accidentally starting the blaze and slapped with a fine of nearly 9,000 euros, while he will also face criminal charges for arson.

The third wildfire was in Crete and specifically in Vianos, on the southern coast of Iraklio and was still burning on Tuesday, though it had been restricted to a ravine that helped contain its spread.

Before bringing it under control, however, authorities on the island evacuated the village of Katofygi as a precaution, while help was sent in from other parts of the island to battle the blaze.