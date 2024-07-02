ENVIRONMENT

Some 240 foreign firefighters to be stationed in Greece this summer

Some 240 foreign firefighters to be stationed in Greece this summer
Firefighters arrive to extinguish a wildfire burning in Stamata, near Athens, Greece, June 30, 2024. [Elias Marcou/Reuters]

Two hundred and forty firefighters from Bulgaria, Malta, Moldova and Romania will be deployed in Greece this summer alongside their Greek colleagues as part of a program being implemented for the third straight year via the European Civil Protection Mechanism.

The European firefighters, with staffed firefighting vehicles, will be deployed from early July to mid-September at three bases of operations, in Attica, Thessaloniki and Achaia.

The length of stay of firefighters in Greece will be longer this year – 2.5 months, from two in previous years.

Greece has already started participating in the program this year with a group of 25 forest commanders deployed in southern France on June 15-30.

