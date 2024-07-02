Some 240 foreign firefighters to be stationed in Greece this summer
Two hundred and forty firefighters from Bulgaria, Malta, Moldova and Romania will be deployed in Greece this summer alongside their Greek colleagues as part of a program being implemented for the third straight year via the European Civil Protection Mechanism.
The European firefighters, with staffed firefighting vehicles, will be deployed from early July to mid-September at three bases of operations, in Attica, Thessaloniki and Achaia.
The length of stay of firefighters in Greece will be longer this year – 2.5 months, from two in previous years.
Greece has already started participating in the program this year with a group of 25 forest commanders deployed in southern France on June 15-30.