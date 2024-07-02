ENVIRONMENT

Most of Greece suffered from drought this June

Most parts of Greece suffered from drought in June, data from Meteo.gr by the National Observatory of Athens showed on Tuesday. 

Its network of weather stations across the country recorded a severe lack of rainfall combined with very high temperatures. 

In some places, like in the center of Athens, there was not a single rain drop recorded for the whole of June. 

Even in areas where rainfall was recorded, the amount was significantly low for this time of the year, based on records going back to 2007. 

On Monday, the National Observatory of Athens announced that this June was the hottest in Greece since 2010 by a significant margin.

