Fire on Chios island under control

A fire that broke out on the island of Chios on Monday evening has no active large fronts, local authorities said on Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze, which threatened nearby residential areas, prompted an emergency evacuation alert at 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighting efforts were largely successful, with most units withdrawing shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday. However, a helicopter remains on standby for potential flare-ups. Ground forces continue to monitor the situation in the areas of Limni and Elinta.

Authorities are investigating a 63-year-old man for possible negligence related to the fire, which has burned approximately 3,000 acres of forest, olive groves and storage facilities.