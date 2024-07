Five aerial firefighting vehicles were mobilized after a fire broke out in low vegetation near the village of Asopia in Vieotia, central Greece, on Tuesday afternoon.

A total of 44 firefighters, supported by two ground teams, 13 vehicles, three helicopters, and two aircraft, are battling the blaze.

On Wednesday, experts reported that there is a very high danger of wildfires in the areas of Hania in Crete, the island of Kythira, and Laconia in the Peloponnese.