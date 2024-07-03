ENVIRONMENT

Jeep adventures threaten protected sand dunes

Jeep adventures threaten protected sand dunes

The beaches of the Kotychi-Strofylia Wetlands National Park along the coastal zone of the northwest Peloponnese are transformed into a track for four-wheel drive vehicles every weekend, threatening the protected sand dunes and coastal vegetation.

According to reports, locals with farm vehicles and visitors with jeeps drive through these areas to experience the adventure, oblivious to the damage being caused to the environment.

Moreover, certain unmarked jeeps appear repeatedly but with different passengers, a clear indication that they are being rented out to tourists by a local business.

Eyewitnesses have reported frequently seeing dozens of cars at the beaches of Kalogria, Samaraiika, Falari and Kounoupelaki – especially on weekends. 

Kathimerini understands that the Natural Environment and Climate Change Organization (NECCA), responsible for protected areas, is aware of the situation, and that its local chapter wrote last year to the prosecutor, the police and the coast guard asking for their intervention, but to no avail. 

Environment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Most of Greece suffered from drought this June
ENVIRONMENT

Most of Greece suffered from drought this June

Some 240 foreign firefighters to be stationed in Greece this summer
ENVIRONMENT

Some 240 foreign firefighters to be stationed in Greece this summer

New extension given for people to clear plots of land
ENVIRONMENT

New extension given for people to clear plots of land

Greek prime minister warns of dangerous summer for wildfires
ENVIRONMENT

Greek prime minister warns of dangerous summer for wildfires

Photos reveal aftermath of Serifos wildfire
ENVIRONMENT

Photos reveal aftermath of Serifos wildfire

PM Mitsotakis warns of difficult wildfire season ahead
ENVIRONMENT

PM Mitsotakis warns of difficult wildfire season ahead