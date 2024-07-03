Wildfire erupts in East Attica

A wildfire broke out Wednesday afternoon on Mount Ymittos, near Glyka Nera in East Attica. The blaze, burning near a residential area, has prompted a 112 emergency alert.

The fire department spokesman Vasilis Vathrokogiannis reported to Kathimerini that the fire started in a forested area on the northern side of Mount Ymittos and is moving toward the mountain.

Residents have been advised to stay alert through the emergency notification.

Ground and aerial firefighting units are actively engaged, with seven helicopters and nine aircraft deployed to combat the fire.