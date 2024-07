According to EMY, heavy rains and thunderstorms with frequent lightning are expected from Wednesday noon until late Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, storms will hit Eastern Macedonia, Thrace, the eastern parts of Central Macedonia, and Halkidiki.

On Thursday, besides Macedonia and Thrace, central and southern Greece, including Attica, will experience storms.

The director of EMY, Thodoris Kolidas, warned in a Facebook post about the severe weather phenomena and the frequency of lightning in Attica and Boeotia.