Civil Protection on alert for impending harsh weather

The Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection has alerted the public to the impending deterioration of the weather, which is predicted to result in severe storms and extensive lightning activity in several parts of the country.

“The Risk Assessment Committee, in an emergency meeting this morning, informed us of dangerous weather phenomena on Thursday,” Minister Vassilis Kikilias said in a statement on Wednesday, noting that a meeting of the coordination body for Civil Protection was imminent, in order to achieve a maximum degree of readiness of the state apparatus.

According to forecasts, the biggest problems will occur on Thursday morning in Halkidiki, northern Greece, and the neighboring areas, while from noon until late at night the phenomena will extend to Fthiotida, Fokida and Viotia in central Greece, to Attica, as well as the regions of Korinthia and Argolis in the Peloponnese.