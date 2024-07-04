ENVIRONMENT

Emergency 112 alert issued for Attica ahead of storms

[AP]

An emergency 112 alert was issued by Civil Protection on Thursday to the residents of Attica, warning them of a severe storm that is heading towards the region later in the day.

The message called on residents to limit their movements and follow any instructions issued by the authorities. 

Greece’s weather service EMY is forecasting severe storms and extensive lightning activity in several parts of the country. 

The biggest problems will occur on Thursday morning in Halkidiki, northern Greece, and the neighboring areas, while from noon until late at night the phenomena will extend to Fthiotida, Fokida and Viotia in central Greece, to Attica, as well as the regions of Korinthia and Argolis in the Peloponnese.

