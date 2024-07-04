Lightining cause fires in northern suburbs, wider Athens

Several small fires broke out due to lightning in northern suburbs of Athens and wider Attica as a storm pounded the region, the Fire Department said on Thursday.

Blazes were reported in arrested parts of Dionysos, Marathonas and Chalandri. The Fire Department has dispatched ground and air forces in affected areas.

The national weather service (EMY) has issued a new warning for upcoming storms in central and northern Greece. According to EMY, heavy rains and thunderstorms with frequent lightning are expected until late Thursday afternoon.