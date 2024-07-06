Fire breaks out in Preveza, blaze on Lesvos contained

A wildfire broke out on Saturday in the Ziros municipality in the Preveza regional unit of Epirus.

The blaze, which is consuming forest land, is being tackled by 65 firefighters with 21 fire engines, assisted by five water-dropping aircraft and two helicopters.

Earlier, the 112 emergency alert system sent a message to the residents of Filippiada, advising them to be on standby for a possible evacuation.

According to the ERT state broadcaster, the fire has already destroyed an old factory in the area, and several animal farms are also at risk.

Meanwhile, authorities have reported that they have managed to contain a fire that broke out earlier on Saturday on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos.