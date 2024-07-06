ENVIRONMENT

Fire breaks out in Preveza, blaze on Lesvos contained

Fire breaks out in Preveza, blaze on Lesvos contained
File photo. [Shutterstock]

A wildfire broke out on Saturday in the Ziros municipality in the Preveza regional unit of Epirus.

The blaze, which is consuming forest land, is being tackled by 65 firefighters with 21 fire engines, assisted by five water-dropping aircraft and two helicopters.

Earlier, the 112 emergency alert system sent a message to the residents of Filippiada, advising them to be on standby for a possible evacuation.

According to the ERT state broadcaster, the fire has already destroyed an old factory in the area, and several animal farms are also at risk.

Meanwhile, authorities have reported that they have managed to contain a fire that broke out earlier on Saturday on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos.

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
After second Mt Parnitha blaze, forest regeneration hopes fade
ENVIRONMENT

After second Mt Parnitha blaze, forest regeneration hopes fade

Wildfire breaks out on Lesvos
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire breaks out on Lesvos

Hammer falls for arson by negligence
ENVIRONMENT

Hammer falls for arson by negligence

Fire situation in June was grimmer than thought
ENVIRONMENT

Fire situation in June was grimmer than thought

Lightining cause fires in northern suburbs, wider Athens
ENVIRONMENT

Lightining cause fires in northern suburbs, wider Athens

National fire-detecting system
TECHNOLOGY

National fire-detecting system