Ecumenical Patriarch issues warnings on overtourism and climate change

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew issued warnings about the effects of overtourism and climate change in a video message on Saturday at the Nisyros Dialogues organized by the George N. Michalos Foundation.

He stated that climate change is already a harsh reality and highlighted the need for immediate global action “regardless of geopolitical interests and other considerations.”

He focused on the spiritual and moral roots of the ecological crisis, noting that humans vainly hope nature will overcome ongoing man-made destruction. “Man, although aware of the dead ends of his choices, continues to act as if he was unaware,” said Bartholomew.

The Ecumenical Patriarch also warned about overtourism, emphasizing the value of alternative forms of tourism, including religious tourism, as a means of development, environmental protection, and contributing to spiritual culture.

