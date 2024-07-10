ENVIRONMENT

Flood prevention works under way in west Athens

A 1,213-meter long pipeline is being constructed using a tunnel boring machine, along with eight underground tanks (5 meters in width and 12 meters in depth) as part of efforts to prevent flooding in the suburb of Nea Filadelfia in western Athens.

The pipeline, whose construction is in full swing, starts at the intersection of Skra and Serron streets, moves along Skra, Plastira, Troados and Thessaloniki streets and crosses the national highway via a smaller tunnel. It then proceeds under Sofouli Street before ending at the Kifissos River, which is the final recipient of the area’s rainfall.

However, it has been designed so that there is an arrest of water quantities before they reach the river by the eight underground reservoirs, which will collect the water in order to prevent flooding.

The project is planned to be completed by the end of August 2025. The total cost is 4.4 million euros. 

