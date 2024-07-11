ENVIRONMENT

Science-state coordination raised at IEEE conference

Science-state coordination raised at IEEE conference
A damaged house stands over the water after the country's record rainfall in Horto village, Pelion region, central Greece, Wednesday. [AP]

The lack of coordination between authorities and the scientific community in dealing with natural disaster risk assessment was raised at the 2024 IEEE International Geoscience and Remote Sensing Symposium, which is being held in Greece for the first time (July 7-12), at the Athens Concert Hall.

“We have formulated natural disaster risk assessment plans for dozens of municipalities, which we have handed over. But if these are not communicated to the services, if they are not analyzed by the experts, if the citizens are not informed, they do not fulfill their purpose,” noted Dr Haris Kontoes, director of research at the Athens Observatory’s Institute of Astrophysics, Space Applications and Remote Sensing, adding that very few municipalities have responded.

More than 3,000 scientists from around the world are attending the symposium, discussing important scientific and technological advances.

Natural disaster

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Flood prevention works under way in west Athens
ENVIRONMENT

Flood prevention works under way in west Athens

Data show thousands of lightning strikes across Greece
ENVIRONMENT

Data show thousands of lightning strikes across Greece

Controlled access measures in Santorini to mitigate landslide risks
ENVIRONMENT

Controlled access measures in Santorini to mitigate landslide risks

Corinthian wildfire heading towards village
ENVIRONMENT

Corinthian wildfire heading towards village

‘It’s hell outside’: Sizzling heat wave in parts of southern and central Europe prompts alerts
ENVIRONMENT

‘It’s hell outside’: Sizzling heat wave in parts of southern and central Europe prompts alerts

High risk of fire in Evros and Rodopi on Friday
ENVIRONMENT

High risk of fire in Evros and Rodopi on Friday