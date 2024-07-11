Science-state coordination raised at IEEE conference

The lack of coordination between authorities and the scientific community in dealing with natural disaster risk assessment was raised at the 2024 IEEE International Geoscience and Remote Sensing Symposium, which is being held in Greece for the first time (July 7-12), at the Athens Concert Hall.

“We have formulated natural disaster risk assessment plans for dozens of municipalities, which we have handed over. But if these are not communicated to the services, if they are not analyzed by the experts, if the citizens are not informed, they do not fulfill their purpose,” noted Dr Haris Kontoes, director of research at the Athens Observatory’s Institute of Astrophysics, Space Applications and Remote Sensing, adding that very few municipalities have responded.

More than 3,000 scientists from around the world are attending the symposium, discussing important scientific and technological advances.