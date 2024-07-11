Greece helps in Albania fire

Four Greek firefighting aircraft were deployed to Albania to help tackle a large forest fire in the southern part of the country through the European Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM), which was activated at the request of Tirana.

Greece sent two PZLs to Albania on Tuesday, followed by two Canadair CL-415s on Wednesday. All four completed their mission and returned to Greece.

The response of the Greek government and specifically the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection was immediate, despite the fact that Greece’s operational needs due to weather conditions are very demanding in the current period.