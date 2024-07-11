ENVIRONMENT

High risk of fire in Evros and Rodopi on Friday

High risk of fire in Evros and Rodopi on Friday
[Reuters]

As a week-long heatwave continued on Thursday, authorities have issued a fire hazard warning for Friday.

According to the prediction map published by the Civil Protection Agency, two regions are considered to be at very high risk of wildfires, ranking at Level 4 (orange) out of a maximum of 5: They are Evros and Rodopi, in northeastern Greece.

The General Secretariat of Civil Protection has informed the competent state agencies as well as the regions and municipalities of the above regions, so that they are on increased readiness to face any fires.

Authorities are also warning citizens to avoid any activities in the open air that can cause a fire by negligence, such as burning dry grass and branches, using machines that cause sparks, outdoor grills, smoking bees, or throwing lit cigarettes.

Weather Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Recent fires in Patras and west Attica started from uncleaned plots
ENVIRONMENT

Recent fires in Patras and west Attica started from uncleaned plots

Wildfires break out in Attica, Evros and Parga
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfires break out in Attica, Evros and Parga

Strong winds raise fire hazard level in five regions on Wednesday
ENVIRONMENT

Strong winds raise fire hazard level in five regions on Wednesday

Lightining cause fires in northern suburbs, wider Athens
ENVIRONMENT

Lightining cause fires in northern suburbs, wider Athens

Civil Protection warns of high fire risk in six regions on Sunday
ENVIRONMENT

Civil Protection warns of high fire risk in six regions on Sunday

Firefighters continue battle as adverse weather conditions ease
ENVIRONMENT

Firefighters continue battle as adverse weather conditions ease