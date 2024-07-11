High risk of fire in Evros and Rodopi on Friday

As a week-long heatwave continued on Thursday, authorities have issued a fire hazard warning for Friday.

According to the prediction map published by the Civil Protection Agency, two regions are considered to be at very high risk of wildfires, ranking at Level 4 (orange) out of a maximum of 5: They are Evros and Rodopi, in northeastern Greece.

The General Secretariat of Civil Protection has informed the competent state agencies as well as the regions and municipalities of the above regions, so that they are on increased readiness to face any fires.

Authorities are also warning citizens to avoid any activities in the open air that can cause a fire by negligence, such as burning dry grass and branches, using machines that cause sparks, outdoor grills, smoking bees, or throwing lit cigarettes.