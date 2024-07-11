Corinthian wildfire heading towards village

A wildfire that broke out in a mountainous area in Corinthia prefecture could be headed to a residential area, a regional governor has said.

The fire, which started earlier near the village of Stimaga, is blazing in an inaccessible ravine, Dimitris Ptochos said.

He said the fire, which possibly started in a vineyard, appears to be heading south towards the municipality of Nemea and the village of Koutsi, but so far no houses have been threatened.

“The Fire Service are putting up a great fight to prevent the front from spreading,” Ptochos said, adding that earth-moving machinery has been brought in.

A contingent of 140 firefighters and 45 tenders are at the scene, while five aircraft and six helicopters are assisting from the air.