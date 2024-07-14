ENVIRONMENT

Heat taking toll on tourism

Heat taking toll on tourism
[InTime News]

Athens had never been as attractive a tourist destination as it is now. Not only that, but, according to surveys, visitors’ satisfaction from the city is increasing, despite well-known shortcomings – inadequate public spaces, noise and others – that one would think would be disqualifying.

But successive heatwaves, more frequent than ever, threaten to undermine this success. As a veteran hotel owner observes, when temperatures reach 36 degrees Celsius or more day after day, visitors, especially the older ones, are effectively barred from actively exploring the city from before noon to almost evening. And, as Kostas Lagouvardos, head of the Athens Observatory, notes, high temperatures persist even after midnight. “This summer is, weather-wise, extreme for our area,” he says.

There is a possibility that the peak of the tourist season could eventually shift, from July and August to milder months, some experts say.

Tourism Weather Climate Crisis Athens

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
German hiker missing since Sunday found dead on Crete
NEWS

German hiker missing since Sunday found dead on Crete

French woman missing in Greece sent distress text, hotel owner says
NEWS

French woman missing in Greece sent distress text, hotel owner says

Acropolis Hill may close during hottest hours due to heat wave
NEWS

Acropolis Hill may close during hottest hours due to heat wave

Gale-force winds disrupt ferry schedules
NEWS

Gale-force winds disrupt ferry schedules

Heatwave closing Acropolis again
CULTURE

Heatwave closing Acropolis again

Acropolis to briefly shut again as heatwave continues
NEWS

Acropolis to briefly shut again as heatwave continues