High fire risk forecast for Sunday in five regions

Beehives are consumed by flames in a wooded area in Fyli, West Attica, on Tuesday. According to the Fire Department, the blaze broke out at 11.56 a.m. near the Kimisis tis Theotokou Monastery. [KOSTAS TSIRONIS/AMNA]

Greek authorities have issued a fire hazard warning for five regions on Sunday, as high temperatures continued to spark wildfires in several parts of the country.

According to the prediction map published by the Civil Protection Agency, the regions are considered to be at very high risk of wildfires, ranking at Level 4 (orange) out of a maximum of 5.

They are Attica, Central Greece (Viotia, Evia), the Peloponnese (Corinthia and Argolida), Eastern Macedonia & Thrace (Evros, Rhodope) and Crete. 

 

 

