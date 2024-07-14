Firefighters battle blaze on Chios island

A fire broke out Sunday afternoon between Kalamoti and the coastal settlement of Komi in southern Chios, prompting an emergency alert to nearby residents.

Firefighting teams, including two helicopters, have been deployed. Authorities issued a 112 warning for residents to stay alert.

The area, known for its mastic trees, is also a popular tourist destination due to Komi Beach.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze, which is being fueled by high winds. No injuries or property damage have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is under investigation.