A wildfire broke out Monday morning in the area of Profitis Ilias in the Iraklio regional unit on the southern island of Crete.

The fire, which is spreading through low vegetation fanned by strong winds, is approaching houses in the settlement.

At 10.30 a.m., a message from the 112 emergency alert system instructed residents to evacuate in the direction of the city of Iraklio.

No further details are available at this time.