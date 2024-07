Amid the sweltering heatwave, residents and businesses in the Greek capital are urged to take out their trash before 11 a.m. or after 5 p.m., as collections will not take place during the hottest part of the day.

In an announcement on Monday, the City of Athens stated that this decision was mandated for reasons of hygiene and safety.

“Everyone’s cooperation is essential to avoid disruptions in the city,” the announcement said.