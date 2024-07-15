ENVIRONMENT

Fire breaks out on Tzia island

A wildfire broke out on the island of Tzia (also known as Kea) near Athens on Monday. 

The Fire Service reported that the fire, which ignited around 11.30 a.m. in Ligia on the western coast, was burning through scrublands. A message from the 112 emergency alert system instructed people in the area to evacuate northward toward Pisses.

A total of 10 firefighters with a fire engine were working to contain the blaze, assisted by two water-dropping helicopters and one plane. The Fire Service announced that reinforcements would be sent by sea via Lavrio port in eastern Attica.

No further details were immediately available.

