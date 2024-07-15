Forest fire in Crete prompts evacuation alerts

A forest fire that started Monday in Iraklio, Crete, prompted emergency evacuation alerts in four villages but has since been partially contained.

Residents in Ano Akria, Kato Akria, Moria and Atsipades were instructed to evacuate south toward Asimi.

The fire ignited shortly after 5 p.m., with forty firefighters organized into two ground teams and fourteen vehicles, supported by three aircraft.

“The fire service is currently tackling scattered blazes. The fire was advancing toward residential areas, but its progress has been halted. Smoke is heavy as the fire consumes agricultural and forested land,” a spokesperson for the fire service explained to Kathimerini.