Fourty-seven fires blazed across Greece on Monday

In the past 24 hours, 47 forest and rural fires have blazed across Greece, with 15 blazes still ongoing, according to the firefighting service. 

Immediate successful response was provided to 32 incidents.

Sources from Civil Protection highlighted that 11 of these fires were particularly dangerous, necessitating aerial support to swiftly contain them before they threatened residential and large forested areas.

Currently active fires are reported in the northern Kilkis and Soufli regions, with scattered outbreaks being managed by firefighting units in Crete’s Ano Akria, Iraklio, according to Civil Protection sources.

Local investigative offices and teams from the Arson Crimes Division are examining the causes behind these fire outbreaks.

The firefighting service urges all citizens to exercise caution and strictly follow authorities’ instructions in case of fire. [AMNA]

Fire

