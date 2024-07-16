Hatzidakis to attend Ecofin meeting in Brussels, discuss economic and fiscal policies

National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis is in Brussels and on Tuesday will take part in an Ecofin meeting, where the Hungarian presidency will present its priorities and program in the area of economic and fiscal affairs.

Ministers are also expected to approve executive decisions on amendments to the recovery and resilience plans of Finland, Germany, Poland, Cyprus and Greece, the country-specific recommendations under the European Semester and conclusions on the in-depth reviews of 2024, carried out under the macroeconomic imbalances procedure.

Additionally, the economic and fiscal impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine will be discussed, along with the implementation of the Stability and Growth Pact, following the European Commission’s recent decision to launch an excessive deficit procedure for seven member-states, and the reports of the European Commission and of the European Central Bank regarding the evaluation of the convergence criteria of member states outside the eurozone.

On the sidelines of the meetings, Hatzidakis will have meetings with European officials.