ENVIRONMENT

Hatzidakis to attend Ecofin meeting in Brussels, discuss economic and fiscal policies

Hatzidakis to attend Ecofin meeting in Brussels, discuss economic and fiscal policies

National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis is in Brussels and on Tuesday will take part in an Ecofin meeting, where the Hungarian presidency will present its priorities and program in the area of economic and fiscal affairs.

Ministers are also expected to approve executive decisions on amendments to the recovery and resilience plans of Finland, Germany, Poland, Cyprus and Greece, the country-specific recommendations under the European Semester and conclusions on the in-depth reviews of 2024, carried out under the macroeconomic imbalances procedure.

Additionally, the economic and fiscal impact of Russia’s war on Ukraine will be discussed, along with the implementation of the Stability and Growth Pact, following the European Commission’s recent decision to launch an excessive deficit procedure for seven member-states, and the reports of the European Commission and of the European Central Bank regarding the evaluation of the convergence criteria of member states outside the eurozone.

On the sidelines of the meetings, Hatzidakis will have meetings with European officials.

EU Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greeks know about climate change, but not about solutions
ENVIRONMENT

Greeks know about climate change, but not about solutions

EU resists calls to delay deforestation law, letter shows
ENVIRONMENT

EU resists calls to delay deforestation law, letter shows

US, EU lawmakers seek international methane standard for oil and gas
ENVIRONMENT

US, EU lawmakers seek international methane standard for oil and gas

Some 240 foreign firefighters to be stationed in Greece this summer
ENVIRONMENT

Some 240 foreign firefighters to be stationed in Greece this summer

EU lawmakers split over calls to delay deforestation law
ENVIRONMENT

EU lawmakers split over calls to delay deforestation law

Copernicus system activated to map burned areas in Achaia, Ilia
ENVIRONMENT

Copernicus system activated to map burned areas in Achaia, Ilia