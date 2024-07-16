ENVIRONMENT

Very high risk of fire for six regions on Tuesday

Greek authorities have issued a fire hazard warning for six regions on Tuesday, as high temperatures continued to spark wildfires in several parts of the country.

Α map published by the Civil Protection Agency showed the regions of Attica, Peloponnese, Central Greece, Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Northern Aegean and Western Greece are considered to be at very high risk of wildfires, ranking at Level 4 (orange) out of a maximum of 5.

The ministry has advised the public to be exceptionally careful and avoid any activity in the open that could accidentally cause a fire, such as burning vegetation, using machinery that creates sparks, lighting barbecues, or throwing away lit cigarettes. It also reminded the public to alert the fire brigade via the emergency number 199 in the case of fire.

