ENVIRONMENT

Hot air masses from Africa keep temperatures high in Greece

A swimmer has a shower at a beach of Glyfada suburb, south of Athens, Greece, on July 14, 2024. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP]

The hot air masses from north Africa will continue to bring searing heat in Greece, with the highest values occurring on Wednesday and Thursday in the mainland, mostly in the west, central and north, according to the National Meteorological Service Meteo.

On Tuesday, the highest temperatures will reach 39 to 41 in continental areas and two degrees higher locally in the west and north. In the Ionian, the Dodecanese and southern Crete, temperatures will rise to 37 to 38 degrees Celsius, and 33 to 35 degrees in the other islands.

In Attica and the prefecture of Thessaloniki, temperatures will be close to 40 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday and Thursday the maximum temperature will reach 41 to 42 in the mainland and locally in the west, central and north 43 degrees Celsius. In the Ionian, the islands of the Eastern Aegean, the Dodecanese and southern Crete, Meteo forecasts 38 to 40 degrees, and 2-3 degrees lower in other regions.

The same temperatures are expected in Athens and Thessaloniki.
 

Weather

