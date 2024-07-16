Fire breaks out on Syros island, prompting evacuation alert

A fire broke out on the island of Syros, prompting an emergency evacuation alert for residents of the southern village of Chrousa.

The residents were instructed to evacuate east toward Vary.

The fire is consuming low vegetation, and high winds are complicating firefighting efforts.

Another fire erupted on the Aegean island of Samos but was quickly brought under control by the fire service, which deployed 29 firefighters and two helicopters.