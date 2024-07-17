Wildfire near Sofiko in Corinthia region injures firefighters and prompts evacuation alert

A wildfire broke out on Wednesday near Sofiko in the Corinthia region of the Peloponnese.

Two firefighters suffered burns while trying to contain the blaze, which is burning through forest land in the area of Agios Vlassis. They were taken to a hospital in Corinth.

A message from the 112 emergency alert system instructed the residents of Sofiko to be on standby for possible evacuation.

A total of 64 firefighters with 20 fire engines are working to tackle the blaze, assisted by three water-dropping aircraft and four helicopters.

Police have closed traffic on the road leading to Epidaurus (also spelled Epidavros) from the Loutra Elenis settlement.