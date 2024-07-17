Greece declares state of alert amid wildfires

The Civil Protection Ministry has declared a general state of alert due to multiple incidents nationwide and prevailing weather conditions, such as high temperatures and strong winds. All fire services are on high alert.

Since Wednesday afternoon, a wildfire has raged in the forested area of Agios Vlasis, near Sofiko, Corinth, in the Peloponnese, heading towards Epidaurus.

The blaze, burning through dense pine forest, is particularly challenging. Authorities have issued an emergency alert, urging Sofiko residents to remain vigilant. Three firefighters sustained minor burns and were hospitalized in Corinth. Authorities have closed traffic on the road leading to Epidaurus (also spelled Epidavros) from the Loutra Elenis settlement.