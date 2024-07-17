Greece experiences tenth consecutive day of heatwave
According to the National Observatory of Athens’ meteo.gr, Greece on Wednesday witnessed its tenth consecutive day of heatwave.
The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded in Oleni, Ilia, Peloponnese (42.2 °C), followed by Skala, Messinia, Peloponnese (42.0 °C) and Gavalou, Aetolia-Acarnania (41.7 °C), according to Meteo’s network of automatic weather stations.
The temperature exceeded 37 °C in 232 of the 510 currently active stations, while the average maximum temperature was 35.7 °C, the highest value in the ten-day period.
Meteo reports that very high temperatures should also be expected on Thursday.