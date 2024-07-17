ENVIRONMENT

Greece experiences tenth consecutive day of heatwave

[InTime News]

According to the National Observatory of Athens’ meteo.gr, Greece on Wednesday witnessed its tenth consecutive day of heatwave.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded in Oleni, Ilia, Peloponnese (42.2 °C), followed by Skala, Messinia, Peloponnese (42.0 °C) and Gavalou, Aetolia-Acarnania (41.7 °C), according to Meteo’s network of automatic weather stations.

The temperature exceeded 37 °C in 232 of the 510 currently active stations, while the average maximum temperature was 35.7 °C, the highest value in the ten-day period.

Meteo reports that very high temperatures should also be expected on Thursday. 

Weather Climate Crisis

