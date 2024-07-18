ENVIRONMENT

High alert for wildfires on Thursday

High alert for wildfires on Thursday
[Vassilis Psomas/InTime News]

A fire broke out Thursday morning in the northern region of Drama, burning remote forest land near Mount Falakro.

The fire service has deployed 35 firefighters with three ground teams and five vehicles. Three helicopters are supporting the mission.

Meanwhile, the forest fire that ignited Wednesday in Sofiko, Corinth, has been brought under control. An overnight battle involved 140 firefighters, 37 vehicles, four aircraft, and three helicopters. Firefighters remain at the scene to ensure there are no new ignitions.

The Civil Protection Ministry has issued a high fire danger warning for Thursday in many parts of the country, including Attica, Crete, Central Greece, the Northern Aegean, the Peloponnese, and Eastern Macedonia and Thrace. State and regional authorities are on standby for a quick response if necessary.
 
 

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Wildfires highlight island personnel shortages
ANALYSIS

Wildfires highlight island personnel shortages

Greece declares state of alert amid wildfires
ENVIRONMENT

Greece declares state of alert amid wildfires

Wildfire near Sofiko in Corinthia region injures firefighters and prompts evacuation alert
ENVIRONMENT

Wildfire near Sofiko in Corinthia region injures firefighters and prompts evacuation alert

Fire breaks out on Syros island, prompting evacuation alert
ENVIRONMENT

Fire breaks out on Syros island, prompting evacuation alert

Very high risk of fire for six regions on Tuesday
ENVIRONMENT

Very high risk of fire for six regions on Tuesday

Fourty-seven fires blazed across Greece on Monday
ENVIRONMENT

Fourty-seven fires blazed across Greece on Monday