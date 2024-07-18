High alert for wildfires on Thursday

A fire broke out Thursday morning in the northern region of Drama, burning remote forest land near Mount Falakro.

The fire service has deployed 35 firefighters with three ground teams and five vehicles. Three helicopters are supporting the mission.

Meanwhile, the forest fire that ignited Wednesday in Sofiko, Corinth, has been brought under control. An overnight battle involved 140 firefighters, 37 vehicles, four aircraft, and three helicopters. Firefighters remain at the scene to ensure there are no new ignitions.

The Civil Protection Ministry has issued a high fire danger warning for Thursday in many parts of the country, including Attica, Crete, Central Greece, the Northern Aegean, the Peloponnese, and Eastern Macedonia and Thrace. State and regional authorities are on standby for a quick response if necessary.



