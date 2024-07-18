EU’s von der Leyen vows not to weaken green policies in bid for new term

Ursula von der Leyen vowed on Thursday to not weaken Europe’s efforts to tackle climate change if she wins a second five-year term as President of the European Commission, the EU’s most powerful body.

In a document setting out her plans for another term, before the European Parliament votes to elect or reject her later on Thursday, von der Leyen committed to propose new climate policies, including a legally binding European Union target to cut emissions 90% by 2040.

“We must and will stay the course on the goals set out in the European Green Deal,” the document said, referring to the package of climate policies that von der Leyen made the core mission of her first five years in office.

The next EU Commission, if led by her, would continue with the EU’s existing CO2-cutting policies and propose new measures to help European industries stay competitive while they invest in curbing emissions—a “clean industrial deal” that von der Leyen pledged to deliver within her first 100 days in office.

The climate-friendly commitments are likely to help von der Leyen win votes from Green EU lawmakers on Thursday, when the European Parliament votes on whether to approve her for a second five-year term.

Von der Leyen has come under pressure from some EU lawmakers to weaken parts of Europe’s green agenda—including from some in her own center-right European People’s Party group. However, the document’s focus on helping industries stay competitive may help hold on to votes among her conservative colleagues.

Von der Leyen indicated she plans to maintain a contentious EU policy to ban sales of new CO2-emitting cars by 2035—a target the document said “creates predictability for investors and manufacturers.”

However, it said an upcoming review of the policy would be used to confirm that cars running on e-fuels can count towards the goal. EPP lawmakers had demanded assurances on these fuels, which some manufacturers want to grow a market for, because they can be used in conventional combustion engine cars.

Von der Leyen, a mother of seven and the first woman to head the Commission, needs support from at least 361 lawmakers in the 720-member EU Parliament. She also promised a plan to help countries adapt to worsening climate change, which is unleashing severe drought and deadly wildfires in EU countries including Spain and Greece. [Reuters]