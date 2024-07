According to the fire service, the fire broke out around 1:45 p.m. Two firefighters with one vehicle have been dispatched to the scene, while two aircraft and two helicopters are assisting from the air.

Although the fire does not currently threaten any settlements, a 112 message was sent to the residents of Kastelakia and Koundouros, advising them to evacuate towards Poisses as a precautionary measure.

This is the second fire that has broken out on Tzia this week, as there was another fire in the area of Lygia on Tuesday.