Dozens of fires break out in 24 hours across Greece

The spokesperson of the fire service, Vassilis Vathrakogiannis, said on Thursday that 48 fires have broken out in the last 24 hours, with 44 of them immediately brought under control.

Vathrakogiannis described Thursday as a “very difficult” day due to the prolonged heatwave and winds.

The fire in Thessaloniki is still active, but the situation has improved. In the Trilofos area, where 60 firefighters, two forest commando units, 19 vehicles, five airplanes and three helicopters were dispatched, the fire has been brought under control. Earlier, however, the flames reached the courtyards of houses, causing significant damage.

Additionally, a firefighter was transported to the hospital with respiratory issues. The fire service has already begun an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Earlier in the day, another fire broke out in Oraiokastro, an area nearby, but has already been brought under control, while the fire on the island of Tzia has also been extinguished.

A very high risk of fire is expected for tomorrow in the regions of Attica and the Peloponnese as well as in areas of central Greece, western Greece, the northern Aegean, eastern Macedonia, and Thrace.